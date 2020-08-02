SUPP announces 3 potential candidates for Mambong seat in next state polls

KUCHING: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) has identified three potential candidates for Mambong state constituency seat in the next state election, which is due by mid-2021.

Its deputy president and Bumiputera Bureau chairman Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem who made the announcement today said they are Andrew Victor Nub, Jimson Jium and Ahkim Sarok.

“For Mambong, SUPP Bumiputera Bureau has shortlisted Andrew Victor Nub, Jimson Jium and Ahkim Sarok as potential candidates,” he said when launching the SUPP Mambong Branch’s operation room and election machinery.

During his speech, Riot, who is Serian MP, called upon party members from Mambong as well as Opar, Simanggang and Engkilili to work the extra mile in order to deliver these state constituency seats.

The Prime Minister’s special envoy to East Asia (Japan, South Korea and Taiwan) said SUPP must ensure full victory in the four traditional Bumiputera state constituencies in the next state polls.

He called for full support from the grassroots level for the three potential candidates for Mambong.

According to Riot, the Bureau is adamant that Mambong, Opar and Engkilili are to be returned to SUPP come the 12th state election.

Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who has quit Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), is now a member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) while Opar assemblyman Datuk Ranum Mina and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa remain with PSB.

Meanwhile, SUPP Mambong Branch chairperson Datin Jennifer Alice Chee Moinie said her branch members “are all set to face the challenges of the state election”.

“We are ready for it,” she added.

Among those present were Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai, SUPP organising secretary Datuk Matthew Chen and SUPP Youth secretary-general Milton Foo.