Unauthorised inter-zone travel: 20 vehicles ordered to turn back at Sri Aman, Simunjan roadblocks

KUCHING: A total of 20 vehicles were ordered to turn back at the Sri Aman and Simunjan roadblocks for failing to produce the inter-zone travel permits between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Aug 1, said Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar.

According to him, nine vehicles were ordered to turn back in Simunjan, while the rest were in Sri Aman.

Dev Kumar said 701 drivers/vehicles on the other hand, managed to produce the permit and were allowed to past through the roadblocks in both locations.

“On Aug 1, we have received a total of 2,857 application for the inter-zone permit and 94 were rejected,” he added.

The Sarawak police are mounting roadblocks at Simunjan and Sri Aman starting Aug 1 to Aug 14 to restrict the inter-zone movements as part of the state’s initiative to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Zone 1 consists of Kuching, Serian and Samarahan divisions, which are classified as Red and Yellow Zones, while Zone 2 consists of Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions which are Green Zones.

Those who are travelling within the same zone such as Kuching, Padawan, Kota Samarahan, Simunjan, Serian, Bau and Lundu do not require a police permit.

Exceptions for the inter-zone travel restriction are only for those who are on official government duties, essential services, tending the death of immediate family members, tending to critically ill immediate family members, and those who require medical attention or checkups.

Government servants who need to travel for official duties are required to produce a letter from their heads of departments, while those in the service sector are required to produce letters from their companies or employers.

Police permit also applies to those who are travelling via domestic airline, express boats, stage bus services and regional bus services between Zone 1 and Zone 2.