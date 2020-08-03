AirAsia offers 20 pct off on all seats for all domestic flights

KUCHING: AirAsia is ramping up its domestic flight services in Malaysia by offering 20 per cent discount on all seats for all flights within the country.

According to an AirAsia statement today, bookings are available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from now until Aug 9, for the travel period between Aug 17 and Dec 6 this year.

“Guests can enjoy greater savings via SNAP that offers an extra 25 per cent off on flights with the best price guaranteed flight and hotel combos, inclusive of return flight fares and three-day two-night hotel stay. Fly and stay at Vivanta Resort Langkawi, The Prestige Hotel Penang and many more,” said the statement.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said air travel remained a crucial mode of connectivity in these times.

“We are seeing encouraging numbers of domestic travellers, with more than 500,000 seats sold throughout the whole of July especially with the peak travel period for the Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays last weekend.

“We are offering 20 per cent off all seats, all flights within Malaysia, ensuring that everyone can continue to travel affordably,” he said.

Riad said the promotion was also timely for university students, parents and lecturers who needed to travel for their upcoming semester.

He added that AirAsia would continue to work with industry partners and stakeholders to offer more attractive and affordable travel products and services for everyone.

“We would like to encourage all guests to remain vigilant and follow all safety measures such as wearing a mask at all times, sanitise and wash their hands regularly as well as arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure,” he said.

Should there be any change of travel plan, AirAsia also provides enhanced flexibility for guests who are travelling up to Dec 31 this year, guests may change their flight dates conveniently at any time with no flight-change fee.

“AirAsia assures that the health and wellbeing of our passengers are always our paramount concern. Besides complying with the advice and regulations from government and health authorities, AirAsia has also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures, as well as taking care of those most at risk to ensure the safety of all travelling guests,” the statement concluded.

