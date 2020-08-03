Apply for KGC, mayor reminds senior citizens

MIRI: Senior citizens in Miri who have yet to apply for the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) are reminded to register themselves to enjoy special privileges and discounts.

Miri City Council mayor Adam Yii said SUPP is currently working to reach out and disseminate information on the benefits of KGC to more senior citizens.

“SUPP Pujut and Krokop branches have assisted with more than 1,000 registrations and we believe that there should be more senior citizens who are eligible for KGC,” he said at the KGC handing over ceremony held at Kampung Piasau Utara Community Hall here yesterday.

He had presented a total of 117 KGC to senior citizens from Damai Jaya, Piasau Utara, Piasau Industrial Area, RPR Batu 6, Krokop, MDL area, Boulevard and Jee Foh areas during the ceremony.

Yii, who is also SUPP Pujut chairman, said a handful of companies in Miri had already signed up to be KGC strategic partners.

“The Sarawak government will continue to approach suitable companies to come on board as vendors to support the programme.

“The Movement Control Order (MCO) may have impacted a lot of industries and by offering discounts and benefits through KGC, this would attract potential customers among the senior citizens,” he said.

He also pointed out that for those from low-income households, one of the benefits of KGC is the ‘Death Compassionate Assistance’ (BIK) of RM3,000 to cover the funeral expenses of card holders who had passed away.

“We have cases where the applicant had passed away after submitting the KGC application.

“The applicant’s next-of-kin will receive the BIK depending on the evaluation by the Welfare Department,” he explained.

Senior citizens who wish to apply for the KGC can seek for assistance from any SUPP branches to register for the card.

They can drop by SUPP Pujut branch, which operates from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and 8am to 12pm every Saturday or SUPP Krokop branch, which operates from 8.30am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday.

For enquiries, call SUPP Pujut at 019-886 3819 or SUPP Krokop at 019-855 5691.