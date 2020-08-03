Businesses under Zone 1 must notify DDMCs if operating beyond 10pm

KUCHING: Businesses in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions under Zone 1 that need to operate beyond 10pm daily until Aug 14 are required to notify their respective Divisional Disaster Management Committees (DDMCs).

This is in tandem with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) announcement on July 27 to impose restriction of business operation hours from 6am to 10pm between Aug 1 and 14.

Business operators who need to run their activities beyond the stipulated hour are advised to submit their respective notification forms to the respective DDMCs.

They can do so via website http://sarawakku.com/manufacturing or download the form (Appendix A) from http://mintred.sarawak.gov.my and submit via fax or email.

A copy of such notification is to be extended to SDMC and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred).

Businesses are reminded to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

The SOP is available from Mintred’s website https://mintred.sarawak.gov.my.

DDMCs in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian along with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will carry out random checks on businesses.

Effective Aug 1, everyone must wear face mask in public places including shopping malls, markets and food premises as well as on public transport.

The authorities will take action against business operators and their customers if they fail to comply with this regulation, enforced under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Individuals who are caught flouting this regulation will be compounded RM1,000.