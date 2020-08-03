CM’s decision to dissolve govt ‘right move’ – Jaujan

SEMPORNA (Aug 3): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal decision to dissolve the government is the right move as the power to govern was given by the people and it has been returned to the people to choose.

Parti Warisan Sabah vice president Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said taking care of the people’s hearts was of utmost importance, therefore returning back the power to the people was the right move.

On the party’s members, he said Warisan leaders would be going out to meet all the divisions to ensure that the right information reached all its over one million members instead of solely relying on social media.

Jaujan who is also the Deputy Chief Minister said this during a briefing on current issues with Semporna’s Warisan Division members held at a leading hotel today.

He said this coming state election will be different due to the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure, adding that campaigning, strategies and steps needed to be updated and he advised members to take care of their respective divisions and not to care about trivial issues.

Jaujan said social media was one of the methods that would be discussed as everyone has a media social account and the strategy will be discussed as social media was also used to spread false information compared to licensed news agencies.

He said opinion and logistic will be heard and will be also be looked into to give confident to the members during the meetings.