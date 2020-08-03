Covid-19: Two new positive cases recorded in Malaysia, total at 9,001

KUCHING (Aug 3): Malaysia recorded two new positive Covid-19 cases as at 12pm today, bringing total cumulative cases to 9,001.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said both were local transmission cases involving Malaysians.

No imported cases were recorded today, he added.

“One case was detected from the Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) Sivagangga cluster in Kedah, and the other was detected from Labuan during a field screening involving students returning to vocational college.

“The patient showed no symptoms and was admitted to Labuan Hospital,” he said during a press conference on Covid-19 updates in Malaysia, streamed live via the Ministry of Health’s official Facebook page.

The death toll remained at 125 as no deaths were recorded today.

Meanwhile, he said four cases that recovered from the virus were discharged from the hospital today.

This brings the total recoveries and discharge cases to 8,668.

Currently, there are 208 cases that are still active, with one receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit.