Fire destroys empty house in Limbang

MIRI: An empty house at Jalan Kubong, near a marine quarters in Limbang was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, a team of 14 firefighters from Limbang fire station was immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 11.21pm from a caller who also informed that the house was unoccupied.

The non-permanent structure was gutted by the flames by the time the firefighters arrived at the scene.

The blaze was brought under control at 11.37pm. The fire was completely extinguished and the operation ended at 1.07am.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the cause of fire is still under investigation.