GOF seize truck, diesel oil worth over RM90,000 in Serian

KUCHING (Aug 3): The 11th General Operations Force (GOF) recently seized diesel oil and a truck totalling RM93,276.84 in Serian recently.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak, the 11th GOF during ‘Op Libas’ seized the total amount worth of diesel oil and including a vehicle transporting the diesel oil.

“On July 30 at around 6pm, KPDNHEP received the seized items from the 11th GOF which were seized during Op Libas in Serian.

“The seized items were a vehicle (truck) and diesel oil of 1800.46 litres with an estimated value of RM3,276.84. The total amount confiscated was RM93,276.84,” said the spokesperson in a statement here, today.

The spokesperson said KPDNHEP preliminary investigations found that the accused person did not possess a license or permission to own or to trade the controlled goods.

Meanwhile, the destination that the controlled items were being transported to is still being investigated.

The case is being investigated under Section 21, Supply Control Act 1961 read together with Regulation 3 (1) of the Control of Supply Regulations 1974.

If convicted, the accused can be fined RM3 million for each offence committed if the accused is a corporate body and RM1 million for each offence if the accused is an individual, imprisonment of no less than three years, or both.

“KPDNHEP, in collaboration with other departments and enforcement agencies, will continuously monitor, conduct inspections and take stringent actions from time to time to address the smuggling issues especially on subsidised controlled goods,” said the spokesperson.