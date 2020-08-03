Jaujan: Candidate selection process will be similar to past state election

SEMPORNA (Aug 3): The selection of candidates will be done similar to the last state election, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong.

He said that the selection process was good as none of the chosen candidates have ‘jumped’, thus the same method for selecting candidates would be used.

Jaujan, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah vice president, said that he was proud with the people’s representatives who have credibility and principle, as they did not betray the people’s mandate.

Meanwhile, on the allocation of seats, he said that it would be done through discussion with all the component parties involved and that it would be allocated according to the respective party’s strength on the seat.