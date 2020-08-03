Masing: Construction of Nanga Mujong bridge smooth due to support of local folks on both sides

KAPIT: The cooperation shown by local folk on both sides of the Mujong river here has enabled the construction of the cable-stayed bridge to progress smoothly, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

He said there were no disputes between land owners and occupants during construction, thus allowing the project to meet its completion date late next month.

“The construction of this Nanga Mujong bridge was very smooth because the people here gave their full support.

“For that I thank the people here, especially Tuai Rumah Sipang and Tuai Rumah Ekau and their charges for being very cooperative to the contractor thus allowing the works to progress smoothly,” he said during the ‘topping out’ ceremony for the bridge yesterday.

The symbolic topping out was performed by Masing, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong and Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit, on the carriageway of the bridge.

Construction of the RM37-million, 174m-long cable-stayed bridge began back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Masing said the ongoing construction of the RM1.2-billion Jalan Mujong to Nanga Antawau is in various stages of implementation.

“From Kapit to the Baleh Hydroelectric Dam, the road is about 103km and is scheduled for completion in April 2021. By then, people from Baleh can drive all the way to Kapit conveniently,” he added.

The government, he stressed, is building the road to provide easy and convenient means of transport for the people.

It is now up to Baleh folks to take their own initiative to work hard and to plan and develop their land so as to be able to generate income, he said.

“The government provides the infrastructure to the people, but the people are the ones who

must do something to develop their land to add value,” said Masing.