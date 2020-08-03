Non-contact infrared thermometers are safe to be used – Health DG

KUCHING (Aug3): Non-contact infrared thermometers are safe to be used as they are designed to detect and absorb heat in the form of infrared rays emitted from human body and converts it into electricity, said Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general said non-contact infrared thermometers are not shooting devices emitting radiation, thus they are safe to be used.

“The electronic circuit within the thermometer processes the electrical signal to determine the temperature and display the reading on a screen.

“Since infrared thermometers do not emit harmful radiations, it is safe to be used. Some infrared thermometers used laser to aim the spot where the temperature is to be measured.

“The laser used is usually within the range of 630 to 670 nm that emits energy less than 1 mW cm2 which is lower than infrared from sunlight,” he explained in a press statement today.

The statement was issued in response to the concern raised by some netizens, who claimed that non-contact infrared thermometers were not safe to be used as they were associated with brain injury especially to pineal gland.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, there are two common sites for infrared thermometers measurement, namely forehead or tympanic membrane in the ear.

“Even though, the accuracy of temperature measurement on tympanic membrane is better, forehead site is more easily access for population screening.

“There are studies that evaluated wrist as a site for temperature measurement. However, the available evidence unable to determine its accuracy,” he said.

Based on a rapid review conducted by Health Technology Assessment Section (MaHTAS), he said Ministry of Health (MoH) found no scientific evidence on the adverse events of infrared thermometers used on the forehead.

Thermometer, including non-contact infrared thermometer, that is intended to be used in measuring temperature of human body is a medical device and subject to registration requirement under Medical Device Act 2012 (Act 737), Dr Noor Hisham pointed out.

He, however, said in emergency situation such as during the Covid-19 pandemic, importation and supply of infrared thermometer may be allowed via special access route subject to certain conditions and for a limited time frame.

“For the thermometer to be registered and subsequently placed in Malaysian market, it must comply with various standards demonstrating its safety and performance,” he stressed.

Amongst the standards applicable to infrared thermometers are ISO 13485, ISO 14971, IEC 60601-1-11, ISO 14155, IEC 62366-1, IEC 62304, EN 1041 and ISO 80601, he said.

To-date, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 64 brands of infrared thermometer had been registered and permitted to be imported and supplied in Malaysia.

“Under special access route, another seven brands of the thermometer have been given permission to cater the needs during Covid-19 outbreak. MoH is aware of the availability of infrared thermometers that are not registered or have no special access permission in the market.

“Through the Medical Devices Authority, the ministry is monitoring this situation and will take action against any breach of the law as provided under Act 737,” he added.