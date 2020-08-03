Pak Lah in good health – special officer  

KUALA LUMPUR: “Tun is in good health and is with his family,” said Datuk Jefridin Atan, the special officer to former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, more fondly known as Pak Lah, last night.

Jefridin loaded this on Pak Lah’s official Facebook account which is fully managed by Pertubuhan Legasi Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi (the Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Legacy Organisation)

“The Office of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi denies news that has gone viral about Tun’s health and to inform that he is in good health and is with his family,” he said in his statement that was posted on the Facebook account.

Jefridin said the Office of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi regretted the spread of fake news that Pak Lah’s health was deteriorating and hoped that the public would verify the authenticity of such news from the right authorities before spreading them.

Abdullah Badawi, 81, was Malaysia’s fifth prime minister, from 2003-2009. – Bernama