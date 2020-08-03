Riot names three potential candidates for Mambong seat next state polls

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has identified three potential candidates for the Mambong seat in the next state election, said party deputy president Datuk Seri Richard Riot.

“For Mambong, SUPP Bumiputera Bureau has shortlisted Andrew Victor Nub, Jimson Jium and Ahkim Sarok as potential candidates,” the Serian MP said when launching SUPP Mambong branch’s operations room and election machinery yesterday.

Riot, who is also SUPP Bumiputera Bureau chairman, called on party members from Mambong as well as those in Opar, Simanggang and Engkilili to up their efforts in order to deliver these seats in the state polls.

“The bureau is adamant that Mambong, Opar and Engkilili are to be returned to SUPP come the 12th state election,” he said.

Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who joined Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), is the incumbent in Mambong, while Opar and Engkilili are represented by Datuk Ranum Mina and Dr Johnichal Rayong, both of PSB, respectively.

Among those present were Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai, SUPP organising secretary Datuk Matthew Chen and SUPP Youth secretary-general Milton Foo.