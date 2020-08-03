ShopBack teams up with Shopee Malaysia to launch Shopee AMS

KUALA LUMPUR: ShopBack has teamed up with Shopee Malaysia to jointly launch Shopee Affiliate Marketing Solutions (AMS).

In a press statement, it said, this initiative is aimed at helping brands accelerate the growth of their ecommerce stores, while bringing more value to consumers in the form of product discovery and savings.

This partnership enables participating brands to list their Shopee Official Stores directly on the ShopBack Malaysia platform, thereby allowing them to determine the cashback amount to reward customers.

Previously, users received sitewide cashback when purchasing from Shopee through the ShopBack platform. Now with Shopee AMS, users will earn additional storewide cashback on their purchases from participating brands, on top of receiving the usual sitewide cashback.

“We are thrilled that Shopee has trusted ShopBack to be one of their key partners in Malaysia. This collaboration will see two industry leaders coming together to work towards the common goal of driving value to merchants and users.

“ShopBack can help to bridge the gap between online shoppers and their favourite brands on Shopee, while allowing them to earn extra cashback on their purchases. This partnership is also a great way to expand our merchant line-up to give our users more options to discover and earn cashback. We look forward to working closely with Shopee to help more brands grow their digital presence and sales,” ShopBack Malaysia Country general manager said Eddy Han.

In Malaysia, ShopBack generated around 1.5 million monthly orders for over 500 merchants in 2Q20. Since launch, ShopBack Malaysia has rewarded its users with over RM60 million in cashback. Starting today, the brands participating in Shopee AMS will be able to leverage ShopBack Malaysia’s extensive reach and promote their Shopee Official Stores to over three million users.

Shopee took a data-led approach in selecting the first 13 brands from various categories to participate in Shopee AMS. The shortlisted brands are Amazfit, Anker, Anlene, Anmum, Aukey, DirectD, Fernleaf, fitbit, Jabra, Realme, Skullcandy, Tefal, and tronsmart, which are popular among local shoppers. ShopBack users will be able to earn up to 7.5 per cent cashback when they purchase from any of these brands.

“We are delighted to be taking our partnership with ShopBack to the next level. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the rate of digital adoption, and as a result we have seen an increase in the number of new businesses joining Shopee to bring their product offerings online.

“Through this partnership, brands will be able to leverage ShopBack’s extensive user base in Malaysia to drive traffic to their Official Stores on Shopee and promote their products. This will be especially useful for brands that do not have their own online stores.

“ShopBack will serve as an additional marketing tool for them to cut through the noise and drive awareness and sales in a targeted way,” said Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho.