Transparent barriers installed between MPs’ seats to reduce risk of Covid-19 infection

KUALA LUMPUR: Transparent barriers have been installed between the seats of Members of Parliament (MPs) to separate them and reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection in the august house, Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said today.

She said with the installation of the barriers, some of the MPs who previously occupied seats of Parliament officers on the left side of the hall were now able to sit again in the main block of the Dewan Rakyat.

“However, there are still some honourable members who have to occupy the officers’ seats on the left and right, and not all the seats have been separated with the transparent barriers.

“Therefore, I ask for the patience of the honourable members until this matter can be resolved,” she said when addressing the house before the question for oral answer session.

She told the house that work to instal the barriers would be ready by next week.

Azalina also reminded the MPs’ to wear the face mask at all times in the Dewan Rakyat as they were only allowed to remove it when they want to speak.

“Honourable members, you are to pull the transparent barriers when seated in the hall to ensure distancing and no close contact with the other members.

“The transparent barrier has to be pulled or pushed carefully and slowly and not given too much pressure because it is installed as a temporary measure,” she added. – Bernama