Vehicles blocking entrances to Butterfly Garden night market will be reported to police by council

SIBU (Aug 3): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will alert the traffic police on vehicles parked indiscriminately that are blocking the entrances to the popular night market at Butterfly Garden here, said councillor Joseph Chieng.

The SMC Building Control and Town Beautification standing committee chairman concurred that such indiscriminate parking was making it a hassle for visitors to enter and check out the place.

“Of course, you should not have any vehicle that is blocking the entrance to the night market here, which (indiscriminate parking) is illegal.

“They (vehicle owners) should move (their cars or bikes) to make sure the entrance is clear. Otherwise, it is very inconvenient for visitors (to enter the night market) if you have vehicles (parked indiscriminately at the entrances) there.

“The council will inform the traffic police on this issue. And I am sure that the traffic police will be alert on this,” he said after visiting the night market on Sunday.

Chieng, who is also the Youth chief of the Bukit Assek branch of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), was asked on complaints from some members of the public on vehicles parked indiscriminately blocking the entrance at Island Road to the night market.

There are three entrance and exit points to the night market, one each at Island Road, Cross Road and Market Road.

Meanwhile, Chieng said he and his team from Bukit Assek branch visited members of Sibu Division Night Hawkers Association.

He disclosed they wanted to find out from traders if they require any assistance or how the council could better improve the night market, pointing out that this was because of the more stringent standard operating procedures made effective from Aug 1.