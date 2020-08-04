16,964 Kenyalang Gold Cards distributed up to July 31 — Minister

KUCHING: A total of 16,964 Kenyalang Gold Cards (KGCs) had been distributed as at July 31 this year, said Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said 161,761 applications for the card had been submitted manually, as at July 31, while 8,089 online applications had been received from May up till yesterday.

“From the total number of KGCs distributed, 7,684 were distributed via divisional Welfare offices; 2,849 through community leaders; and 6,431 via the respective service centre of Sarawak State Assembly members,” she told reporters at her office here yesterday.

Earlier, Fatimah handed over 3,595 KGCs for distribution to 14 state constituencies, namely Opar (79 cards), Tasik Biru (438), Tanjong Datu (20), Pantai Damai (306), Demak Laut (304), Tupong (376), Samariang (305), Satok (226), Padungan (290), Pending (369), Batu Lintang (305), Kota Sentosa (258), Batu Kitang (160), and Batu Kawa (159).

Among those in attendance were Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep and Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

According to Fatimah, some 100,903 cards have been printed so far, with her ministry now focusing on accelerating the distribution of KGCs to successful applicants.

She also said some applications were rejected due to applicants not having reached the age of

60 yet, while some did not provide complete personal details such as personal identification numbers and mobile phone numbers.

On the number of strategic partners, she said 89 hade signed up with KGC as at July 14, of which 46 were in Kuching.

Meanwhile, on the RM3,000 death compassionate assistance under KGC, Fatimah said 161 of the total of 297 applications had been approved – with Kuching registering 20 successful applications, Samarahan (four), Sri Aman (20), Betong (one), Sarikei (39), Sibu (13), Kapit (16), Mukah (three), Bintulu (17), Miri (20) and Limbang (eight).

The Kenyalang Gold Card allows Sarawakians aged 60 and above to enjoy special privileges and discounts from participating businesses such as those offering optical, health and dental services, public transportation, food outlets, pharmacies, reflexology centres, and even employment agencies involved in hiring maids.

KGC applicants in the 14 constituencies who wish to check on their application status can send a message to the ‘iSarawakCare’ Facebook page, or contact Welfare Department Sarawak on 082-449 577, or Kuching Division Welfare Office on 082-507 111 / 082-507 999.

The iSarawakCare mobile app is also available for download via Google Play.