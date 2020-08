KUCHING (Aug 4): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today marked his 70th birthday with the cutting of a cake at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

It was attended by his wife, Datuk Amar Jumaani Tuanku Bujang, members of the state cabinet, assistant ministers, and heads of state and federal departments

Among those present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.