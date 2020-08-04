Amanah suggests allies use Warisan logo in Sabah election

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 4): Parti Amanah Negara today proposed that political parties aligned to Parti Warisan Sabah use the Warisan logo to contest in the coming Sabah state election.

National Amanah Youth communication director Khairuddin Daud suggested that Pakatan Harapan (PH) and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) use the Warisan logo to demonstrate unity with the Warisan leadership in the election.

Amanah, DAP and PKR are component parties of PH.

“We are of the opinion that parties which support the leadership of the caretaker chief minister (Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal) should use one logo, that of Warisan.

“Warisan state assemblymen defended the mandate of the people up to the time of dissolution of the state legislative assembly despite being under pressure,” he said in a statement. – Bernama