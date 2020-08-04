Association to improve image of Pasar Malam

SIBU: Sibu Division Night Hawkers Association is working to raise the bar on the level of cleanliness and hygiene at the Pasar Malam in Butterfly Garden here to attract more visitors.

Chairman of the association, Ha How Ing, said each stall operator had been informed to prepare a plastic bag for customers to put in their rubbish, including food scraps.

He reckoned this will go a long way in preventing littering at the night market.

“We also have cleaning campaign to boost the image of Pasar Malam which is clean and hygienic to attract more visitors to come.

“It is the responsibility of both hawkers and members of the public to keep our Pasar Malam clean,” Ha said.

He was met when accompanying Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Building Control and Town Beautification standing committee chairman councillor Joseph Chieng to visit the night market on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Chieng, who is also the Youth chief of the Bukit Assek branch of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), explained that the purpose of their visit was to find out from traders if they required any assistance or how the council could better improve the night market.

He pointed out this was especially so with more stringent standard operating procedure (SOP) protocols from Aug 1 onwards.

“Basically, we SUPP Bukit Assek (team) came over to the Pasar Malam to visit (members of) Sibu Division Night Hawkers Association.

“So, I just like to come to talk to the hawkers whether there is anything that I can help, or (if anything) we can improve from SMC’s side, or even our SOP, if there is anything that we can further improve because communication is very important especially during this period of time.

“Because we need to have some SOP that can be fully adopted and can be fully understood especially by members of the public,” he said.

Chieng noted there were many visitors to the night market on Sunday night, giving the traders brisk business.

“So, that is why I need to talk with the committee what sort of problems that they are facing. Also, the security (personnel), what are the difficulties that they are faced with.

“So, this is the purpose of our visit to Pasar Malam tonight. I (want to) make sure (that) the SOP can be strictly followed,” he stressed.

Commenting further, he highlighted that the use of face masks and physical distancing among others in public places have been proven by World Health Organisation (WHO) to be effective in preventing the spread of Covid-19 infection.

He stressed that strict adherence to the SOP is crucial to keep out the virus from the night market, making it a safe place for people to shop.