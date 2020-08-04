Boost now an official e-wallet for e-Penjana cash incentive

KUCHING: Boost has been selected by the government as an official e-wallet for e-Penjana initiative, which is running until this Sept 30.

Qualified Malaysians can soon receive the cash incentive, which will be transferred into their Boost e-wallets.

All Malaysians aged 18 and above, with annual income of below RM100,000, are eligible to for the RM50 e-Penjana incentive.

It is part of the larger National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) aimed at helping to revive the local economy, particularly the merchants under the small-medium enterprise (SME) group, as well as to rebuild the lives of all Malaysians following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boost chief executive officer Mohd Khairil Abdullah says the homegrown e-wallet is humbled to be chosen once more as one of the government’s trusted digital payment platforms, and is looking forward to playing a significant role in the effort of rebuilding the country’s economy, local businesses and the livelihood of Malaysians to be more resilient in the wake of the present health and economic crisis.

“We are proud to play our role in supporting Malaysia’s economic recovery. We believe that the e-Penjana e-wallet stimulus will give Malaysians more incentive to spur domestic spending at local businesses and as a result, allow these enterprises to bounce back quickly.

“Additionally, e-Penjana will also drive e-wallet adoption that encourages safer, cleaner and contactless transactions,” he said.

Mohd Khairil said with Boost, Malaysians could transact at over 180,000 merchants nationwide, with more than 60 per cent of them comprising small and micro-SMEs.

He added that as businesses began to open their doors once more, the e-Penjana stimulus plan would be crucial in jumpstarting the economy for many of those impacted by the enforced closures that were necessary in ‘the fight against the deadly virus’.

“As a homegrown e-wallet engineered in Malaysia, by Malaysians, and purposefully built for Malaysians, we have a vested interest in ensuring digital and financial inclusion for our country, especially the underserved community, by providing equal opportunity and access to digital payments for everyone, which will be a tool for economic empowerment.

“We also hope to share our industry expertise in other Penjana initiatives such as stimulating online transactions under the ‘Shop Malaysia Online’ campaign, as well as empowering business recovery through the ‘Micro-SME (MSME) E-Commerce’ Campaign with a goal of encouraging Malaysians to actively participate in the digital economy. Together, we can build a stronger and more resilient Malaysia,” he added.

In connection with the launch of e-Penjana, which kicked off on July 31, Boost is encouraging new and existing users who have not done so previously, to perform the ‘e-Know Your Customer’ (eKYC) account verification process early, so as to enable them to claim the RM50 e-incentive via Boost.

Undergoing the eKYC process will also upgrade any user’s e-wallet from ‘Basic’ to ‘Premium’ — enabling them to benefit from the full range of functions and features that Boost has to offer, including a larger e-wallet size of RM4,999. Users can easily perform the eKYC verification process with four simple steps — click on ‘My Wallet’ under the ‘Profile’ tab, click ‘Upgrade’, follow the instructions by taking pictures of your Mykad and a selfie, click ‘Submit’ – and wait for confirmation.

Apart from performing the verification, users also need to install and register for the ‘MySejahtera’ app to benefit from the RM50 government incentive, as well as numerous offers from Boost throughout the campaign period. Boost has lined up a series of exciting offers and perks for successful claimants, which will supplement the RM50 e-Penjana incentive. Users can stay tuned by following Boost’s official social media channels — namely Facebook (facebook.com/myboostapp), and Instagram (instagram.com/myboostapp); or by logging on to www.myboost.com.my.