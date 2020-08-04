Covid-19: 1 new positive case in Malaysia, 16 recoveries today

KUCHING (Aug 4): Malaysia recorded one new positive Covid-19 case today, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 9,002, said the Ministry of Health.

It said in a statement published on its Facebook page that the sole case recorded today was a local transmission case involving a Malaysian from Perlis.

“The patient suffered from fever, cough, fatigue and loss of appetite and is now being treated at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar,” said an MOH spokesperson.

He also said that there are currently 193 active cases in the country and they have been isolated and are being treated at hospitals.

“There are also no fatalities due to Covid-19 today, leaving the country’s death toll unchanged at 125.”

On the number of recoveries, he said 16 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

“This brings the total number of recoveries to 8,684 which accounts for 96.47 per cent of the total number of cases,” he said.