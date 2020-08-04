Covid-19: Fourth consecutive day of zero positive cases in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 4): Sarawak recorded its fourth consecutive day of zero positive Covid-19 cases today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah added that this made the total cumulative tally of positive cases remain at 678.

On a happier note, he said that eight new cases had recovered and were allowed to be discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital.

“This brings the total of recovery and discharged cases to 607, or 89.53 per cent out of the overall cases.

“Currently, 52 patients are receiving treatment in the hospital isolation ward and the death toll remains at 19, or 2.8 per cent of total cases,” Uggah said at a press conference giving the daily Covid-19 update in Sarawak.

He noted that 10 Covid-19 clusters remain active in the state, namely the Engineering Company Cluster which still has eight cases; Mambong Cluster (seven); Medical Centre Cluster (three); Jupiter Cluster (three); Stutong Market Cluster (seven); Kuching Jetty Cluster (two); Sentosa Cluster (31); Melbourne PUI Cluster (three); Kuching Construction Company Cluster (two); and Satok Market Cluster (four).

Meanwhile, four new person under investigation (PUI) cases were reported, with three cases awaiting laboratory test results.