EC to meet over Sabah polls dates in two weeks – EC acting chief

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): The Election Commission (EC) is expected to hold a special meeting in two weeks’ time to decide on the Sabah state election dates, EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said today.

Azmi, who is discharging the duties of the EC chairman, said the commission needs some time to set the dates because a state election is different from a by-election.

The Sabah state legislative assembly has 73 seats. The Dewan Rakyat approved a bill last year to increase the number of seats from 60 to 73.

“Everyone knows that the (state) election must be held within 60 days after the dissolution of the state legislative assembly. It must be remembered that a state election is not the same as a by-election.

“So, it requires some time to carry out a suitable and smooth election,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The Sabah state legislative assembly was dissolved on July 30. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution after getting the consent of the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Article 21(4) of the Sabah State Constitution provides for a state election to be held within 60 days after the dissolution of the state legislative assembly. – Bernama