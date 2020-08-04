GOF seizes illicit cigarettes worth over RM1 million in Kuching

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak raided a house at Jalan Semaba yesterday and seized various types of illicit cigarettes estimated to worth more than RM1 million.

GOF Commander SAC Mancha Ata said the house was used as a storage place to store the illicit cigarettes which was believed to have been smuggled into the state.

“When the raid was conducted, we found 7,890 cartons of cigarettes and ‘Kretek’ estimated to worth RM1,149,492 including taxes.

“No arrests were made during our operation but our operations team found a bag containing identification card, driving license, bank ATM card and some cash,” he said in a statement today.

Mancha said all the seized items were brought to the GOF Sarawak headquarters and the case would be investigated under Section 135 (1) (D) of the Customs Act 1967.

“If convicted, they can be fined RM100,000 or ten times the amount of customs duty or RM50,000 whichever is the greater amount, or imprisonment of not more than six months and not not more than five years or both.”

Meanwhile, Mancha believed that his men had also successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle out about white sugar from Tapak Megah-Long Nawang in Kapit near the Sarawak-Kalimantan border last Saturday following the discovery of 660 kilogrammes of white sugar there.

He added that the sugar packs were found when his men were patrolling the area at around 3.30pm.

“We monitored the situation for awhile, but no one claimed the items, causing us to seize the sugar which is estimated to worth RM2,046,” he said.

The seized items were handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Kapit Branch for further action..

Mancha warned that they will continue to curb smuggling activities and those with information could channel the information by contacting the GOF Sarawak at 082-587222.

“We are seeking public cooperation to provide any information to us regarding any crime or illegal activities along the border,” he said.