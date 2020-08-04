Ismail Sabri: Students from B40 families can apply for quarantine payment exemption

KUCHING (Aug 4): Besides OKU (disabled) card holders registered with the Social Welfare Department, students from B40 income families can also apply for quarantine cost payment exemption, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement today, he explained that upon arrival at KLIA, the student involved must inform the Secretariat on duty and the case will be checked against the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) database.

“Once confirmation is made, eligible students will be given the approval form. This must be presented to the hotel when registering a room.

“As for students who have graduated, only those who are under sponsorships do not have to pay the quarantine cost as it will be borne by their sponsors,” he said.

Ismail pointed out that the quarantine cost is the same at all Quarantine Stations, whether they be hotels or Public Training Institutes (ILA).

“Individuals who refuse to pay the quarantine cost or sign the payment agreement will be sent to ILA as ILAs are government-owned and the placement of the individuals can be done without the initial deposit payment.

“At the ILA, the individuals have to complete the payment of quarantine cost (RM150 per day) within 14 days and if they fail to do so, they will be compounded RM1,000 and face court action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail reminded that the police, together with Ministry of Health personnel, will always conduct inspections on individuals undergoing home quarantine to ensure that they comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

He revealed that on Monday alone, the police had conducted 2,078 inspections nationwide on those who are undergoing their mandatory 14-day quarantine at home.

“They have taken cumulative action towards 80 individuals for failing to comply with the prescribed SOP for home quarantine,” he said.

Ismail also revealed that the police on Monday had arrested a total of 104 individuals nationwide for violating the SOP of the Recovery Conditional Movement Control Order (RMCO). Out of the 104, five were remanded while 99 were issued with compounds.

Among the offences included activities not abiding to the SOP (46), not adhering to social distancing (53), premises operating overtime (4) and not following quarantine order (1).