Lo: Mile 4 interchange, flyover to open to public by year end

KUCHING (Aug 4): Motorists who use the Mile 4 interchange regularly will be pleased to know that the new interchange and flyover will be open to traffic by the end of the year.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang said the Mile 4 interchange will be the first to be completed among three other interchanges along the Kuching-Serian Road (KSR) Section project, which is part of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

“This Mile 4 interchange will be operational by the end of the year. Hopefully by November, this interchange, this flyover, will be usable by motorists.

“Of course we have four flyovers altogether (along the KSR Section). The rest of the flyovers will be completed in stages.

“They are expected to be completed by June 2021,” he told reporters after a site visit at the Mile 4 interchange today.

The three other interchanges along the KSR Section are located at Mile 6, Mile 6.5 and Mile 10.

All in all, Lo said the KSR Section costs around RM2.2 billion, starting from Lundu all the way to Mile 10 at Jalan Penrissen. The cost includes the construction of four flyovers, the roads and other road furnitures.

The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman said there were some delays in the completion date of the Mile 4 interchange due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the contractor was given 84 days of time extension, and has kept to the schedule so far.

As for the KSR Section as a whole, Lo said the expected time of completion is October 2021, revised from the initial target of October 2020 due to the MCO.