MCC team captures dog identified as one attacking man on Sunday night

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) has caught a stray dog, said to have bitten a man at shoplot in Pujut 7 here late Sunday.

When contacted yesterday, Mayor Adam Yii said the MCC Dog Unit went to the site yesterday morning following the receipt of a report lodged by the victim.

There, the council’s team captured a black dog identified as the one that attacked the man.

“The dog is now being kept at MCC dog pound, where samples would be taken from it,” he said.

Asked on how many dog bite cases had been reported in the city from January to June this year, the mayor said there were 353 cases.

“Meanwhile, a total of 1,320 stray dogs had been captured and eliminated during the same period this year,” he said.

On Sunday night, a 37-year-old man was rushed to Miri Hospital after he was attacked and bitten by a dog.