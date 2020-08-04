Mohd Hafarizam pleads not guilty to money laundering, involving RM5 million received from Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Hardly an hour after the High Court here gave him a discharge, but not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA), on two counts of money laundering involving RM15 million, lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun was brought to the Sessions Court and charged with three counts of similar charges, involving the same amount, allegedly received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Mohd Hafarizam Harun, who is also Umno legal adviser, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read out before judge Azman Ahmad.

On the first count, he was alleged to have received RM7.5 million, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through a AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque, dated April 16, 2014, belonging to Najib and deposited into the account of his former legal firm, Messrs Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak (HWAM).

Mohd Hafarizam was alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Putra World Trade Centre, Jalan Tun Ismail here on April 17, 2014.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the amount, if found guilty.

For the second and third charge, Mohd Hafarizam was charged with receiving RM4 million and RM3.5 million, respectively, which were proceeds from unlawful activities through two cheques, dated Nov 7, 2014 and Jan 21, 2015, which belonged to Najib, and the money deposited into the account of the same legal firm.

The offence was allegedly committed between Nov 12, 2014 and Feb 12, 2015 at the same place.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides an imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years and shall also be liable to a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or five million ringgit, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Azman allowed him bail of RM200,000 in one surety and set Sept 9 for mention.

“The accused is required to pay deposit of RM5,000 today and the balance to be paid before noon tomorrow,” said the judge, who also ordered Mohd Hafarizam to surrender his passport to the court pending disposal of the case.

The bail amount was as requested by Mohd Hafarizam’s lawyer, Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican,

“The bail amount set by the previous (High) court, which was RM500,000, is still with the court. I request that for this new charges, the bail amount is lower. He has also just opened his own legal firm, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, it has affected his law firm,” said Hasnal when asking for a RM200,000 bail for his client.

Mohd Hafarizam is not a flight risk, he said, adding that the lawyer had been given permission to go to the United Kingdom and he returned home within the time set by the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff did not object to the bail amount requested by the defence. — Bernama