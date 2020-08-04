‘Op Benteng able to reinforce land border control in Sarawak’

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no pressing need to set up the Sarawak-Kalimantan border security alignment to monitor the country’s borders in the state, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said the integrated operation codenamed ‘Op Benteng’ under the National Task Force (NTF) was being implemented.

He said the Malaysian Armed Forces had placed formations in strategic positions in the corresponding areas of the country in Sarawak.

“Op Benteng, combining all border enforcement agencies, is the latest step taken by the government to strengthen land border control, especially in the state of Sarawak.

“The Medan Timur Government Headquarters as the Medan Timur Land Component Commander (Medan Timur LCC) is responsible for coordinating the integrated efforts under the NTF,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the Royal Address for the ministry.

He explained that the Malaysian military and the Indonesian National Army (TNI-AD) also conducted joint security patrols in border areas such as Limbang, Bario and Ba Kelalan, in Sarawak.

He said the government also continued to strengthen good relations through defence diplomacy with neighbouring countries on the mainland border of East Malaysia through relevant forums such as the Malaysia-Indonesia General Boundary Committee (GBC Malindo) and Unit Commanders Meeting (UCM) coordinated reciprocal patrols (Patkor).

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also informed the Dewan Rakyat that the use of the Beechcraft

aircraft for maritime patrol duties would be replaced by the Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) in line with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Capability Development Plan 2055 – or known as CAP55 (Capability Development 55).

He said, MPA would be better able to carry out maritime patrols comprehensively and effectively.

“The Beechcraft aircraft will be terminated in 2024 after 30 years of service in line with the Armed Forces General Order Casting Policy,” he said.

In the meantime, he said RMAF had studied and implemented improvements to existing flight techniques and procedures including standard operating procedures of the Beechcraft aircraft. — Bernama