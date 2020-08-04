Petronas court appeal withdrawal will aid Sarawak’s progress, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Aug 4): Petroliam Nasional Berhad’s (Petronas) move to withdraw its appeal against the court’s decision on Sarawak’s right to collect the State Sales Tax (SST) will be a boon for the state’s progress, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

With the SST to be paid by Petronas, the Welfare, Community Welfare, Women, Family and Child Development Minister said the state would be able to give back more to the people in terms of infrastructure development while contributing towards the state’s industrial revolution.

“This decision is very important and it is very good news for us,” she told a press conference here on the State Women’s Day Celebration here.

“We are very grateful because it has become a reality starting from the struggle of the late Tok Nan and continued by our Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) who from the beginning had always gave priority to get Sarawak rights.”

Fatimah also said that Petronas’ action to withdraw the court case also reflected the Chief Minister’s far-sightedness which have yielded results, adding that it was the best gift in

With more development coming to Sarawak, Fatimah hoped that the goal of making Sarawak a peaceful, developed and progressive state would be realised even further.

Petronas had yesterday withdrawn its appeal against the Kuching High Court’s ruling that Sarawak was entitled to collect SST on petroleum products.

On March 13, this year, the Kuching High Court ruled that Article 95B (3) of the Federal Constitution provided that the Legislature of Sabah and Sarawak may make laws for the imposition of sales tax.

High Court judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli had said the provision stated that any sales tax imposed by state law was deemed among matters enumerated in the State List, the State Sales Tax Ordinance and any subsidiary legislation made thereunder, was constitutional and valid.

He dismissed Petronas’s judicial review application to quash the notices of assessment issued by the Sarawak state government seeking the oil and gas company to pay RM1.3 billion in SST.

Petronas sought, among others, a declaration of certain sections of the notices as ultra vires to the Federal Constitution and null and void, and also sought a certiorari order that the notices dated Aug 28,2019, Oct 7,2019, and Nov 13,2019, issued by Sarawak state government to Petronas to be quashed.