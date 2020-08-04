Police seize over RM1.3 mln in drugs after busting mini processing lab in Miri, two arrested

MIRI (Aug 4): Sarawak Narcotics Investigation Department (NCID) has busted a mini drug processing lab and seized various types of the illegal substances with a street value of more than RM1.3 million in a raid on a condominium unit here last night (Aug 3).

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar in a statement here today said the police also arrested a man and a woman in the raid.

“On Aug 3 at 8pm, a team of NCID personnel from Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) carried out a raid on a condominium in Miri and detained a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.

“A quick inspection of the unit found that the two suspects had been using it to mix the drugs,” said Dev.

Among the drugs seized from the condominium were ecstasy powder (9,055g), ecstasy pills (2,520 pills weighing 756g), ketamine (998g), Erimin-5 powder (3,159.2g), Erimin-5 pills (11,000 tablets weighing 3,140g) and syabu (233g).

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth RM1,330,740.

“A urine test carried out on the male suspect came back positive for methamphetamine while the female suspect was tested positive for ketamine.

“I would like to congratulate NCID IPK Sarawak for this success. Sarawak police will continue to be committed in fighting against drugs in the state,” he said.