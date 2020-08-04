Rep proposes for more water supply projects done via ‘gotong-royong’

MIRI: More projects to provide clean water using the gravity feed system to the rural areas in Telang Usan would be proposed to be implemented under the ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) basis.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said this would complement the state government’s effort in supplying rural longhouses with clean water supply.

“After the success of the pioneer project conducted at Long Puak in April last year, more similar community-based clean water supply projects would be conducted in my constituency, with the latest project at Uma Akeh longhouse and SK St Pius in Long San,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Dennis said the Long Puak project was initiated by two youth organisations from Kuala Lumpur, which had been actively involved in constructing water supply projects on work-party basis in many other countries.

They are Malaysian Humanitarian Movement (MYHumanitarian) and International Youth Centre (IYC) Kuala Lumpur.

The project, which received strong support from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, should provide clean water all-year round to the 50-door Kenyah longhouse.

The success of the Long Puak project, Dennis pointed out, hds prompted the chief minister to support the latest similar project at Uma Akeh longhouse and SK St Pius in Long San.

He said the works on the latest project had commenced and should reach completion within this month.

Dennis said upon the completion of the two projects, he would propose another similar project to the chief minister slated for two Penan settlements – one at Long Latie, Sungai Layun, and the other at Long Sayan, Ulu Sungai Apoh.

“All these community-based water supply projects are done to complement what the state government is undertaking. Eventually, I hope to see all longhouses and settlements in my constituency to have stand-alone water system.”

Stand-alone water treatment plants would be implemented at eight longhouses in Ulu Baram areas under Highland Development Agency (HDA).

The water treatment plants, costing between RM10 million and RM15 million per system, would be constructed at Long Bemang, Long Pillah, Daleh Long Pelutan, Long San, Long Luyang, Long Batan, Long Anap and Long Kevuk.

In addition to that, the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) would commission the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply System (Sawas) at Long Liam Keliman in Ulu Baram, and Long Sobeng in Ulu Tinjar.

On Saturday, Dennis officiated at the launch of a ‘gotong royong’ for the clean water supply project at Uma Akeh longhouse.

Also present were MyHumanitarian president Khairul Annuar Mansor and Uma Akeh village chief TK Anthony Ngau.