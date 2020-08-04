Schools outside Covid-19 red zones will be ordered closed if necessary to prevent virus spread – Minister

SIBU (Aug 4): The Ministry of Education (MOE) will also order closure for schools outside of Covid-19 red zones if there is a need to do so in order to prevent the spread of the virus, said Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Mohd Radzi cited five schools in Kubang Pasu and Padang Terap in Kedah as the example of schools which were ordered closed yesterday although they were not classified as red zones .

“We decided to close the schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19 despite the schools still not being designated as red zones.

“It is more to risk assessment and risk management,” he said in response to the additional questions raised by Dr Kelvin Yii (PH-Bandar Kuching) at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Dr Yii had asked the criteria for the postponement of schools reopening in Covid-19 red zones.

Earlier, Mohd Radzi explained that reopening of schools affected by Covid-19 was based on assessment by state disaster management committee and all parties involved in assessing the situation and measures to be taken.

In a related development, Mohd Radzi said that the ministry will continue with home-based learning for students who are unable to attend school.

“When schools are reopened, at certain places we can see the best method for students to catch up on their studies is home-based learning.

“We will continue the same method for students who are unable to attend school. This is very important particularly for students who will sit for examinations this year.