SK St Teresa Serian will not be replaced by SK Sri Sadong – Radzi

KUCHING (Aug 3): The 87-year-old SK St Teresa Serian will not be replaced by a new primary school sited nearby called SK Sri Sadong, said Senior Minister (Education) Dr Radzi Jidin.

“This new school is built to replace SK St Teresa Serian. It is being built to cater the needs of the population in Serian following a study there carried out by the Ministry of Education (MOE),” he said at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur yesterday evening.

He mentioned these as he answered a question by Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, who sought point of clarification while Radzi was making his ministerial winding-up speech during yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

He also said SK St Teresa Serian’s school management board had written a letter to the Sarawak Education Department director on July 13, 2009 to take over the site of the school.

“The school management board proposed to take over the school site after engineers from Public Works Department (JKR) certified the school as unsafe to use,” he explained.

He also mentioned Sarawak Education Department took remedial action by dispersing the students to nearby schools after getting approval from parents.

Meanwhile, in a written reply issued later yesterday to Riot, Radzi said SK Sri Sadong is now at pre-construction phase and the tender documents for the project are expected to be finalised by this December once full approval is received by the authorities.

“SK Sri Sadong, which will have 12 classrooms and other facilities, is sited at Lot 935, Block 15 Bukar-Sadong Land District (in Serian),” he stated in the reply.

He also disclosed MOE had not received any application from SK St Teresa Serian’s board of management regarding new building or rebuilding of the school.

According to Radzi, the school management board had applied for the school to be closed starting 2021 school year which prompted the affected pupils and teachers to be dispersed to the nearby schools in Serian this year.

“SK St Teresa in Serian, is a government-aided school operating on a land belonging to the school management board,” he added.