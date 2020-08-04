Standardise recording of contact-tracing details, suggests Ting

MIRI: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has been asked to come up with a standardised guideline for the public to follow in regard to writing down their personal information when visiting premises.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting said having the guideline would ensure the public provide accurate details, such as their full names and up-to-date address, while also ease contact tracing should the need arise.

“I have people come up to me enquiring on the right way for the standard operating procedure (when writing down personal details to enter a premises).

“To be honest, the guidelines have not been very clear as to how to do it properly. Therefore, the government must list out the guidelines, to give the public a clear picture of what to do,” he told reporters here yesterday.

The Piasau assemblyman was met at a ceremony to distribute sacrificial meat to 276 families in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha, at Kampung Luak multipurpose hall.

Meanwhile, Ting reminded the public to cross-check with SDMC through its official Facebook page, to determine the veracity of any post they may come across on social media.

This, he pointed out, will help stop the dissemination of ‘fake news’ which can cause unnecessary fear amongst the public during this current pandemic situation.

Also present at yesterday’s ceremony were Kampung Luak headman Abdul Rahaman Bolhassan and Pemanca Abang Mohamad Abang Othman.