State AG to look into legal suit to stop election — Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: The State Attorney General has been asked to look into the legal suit by a Sabah-based lawyer and two businesswomen to stop the election until the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and the Covid-19 pandemic were over.

Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, when asked to comment on the matter, said: “I do not want to preempt, let the legal process continue.”

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with Pakatan Harapan Sabah and Upko leaders yesterday, Shafie reiterated that the only the Head of State could dissolve the State Assembly – this is written in the State Constitution.

“We have followed the process and I had written in to the Head of State on July 29 before they announced that they had the numbers. As the chief minister, I can only advise, and the Tuan Yang Terutama has the absolute authority in this,” he stressed.

He added that the Head of State’s authority should not be made into an issue.

Meanwhile when asked if there was a need to have the Anti Hop Law before the election, Shafie said he had also spoken to the State Attorney General about the matter and it could only be done after the election.

Local lawyer Marcel Jude, Margret Binsing from Tambunan and Tessa Romana from Penampang are seeking a High Court order to quash Yang Di Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s decision to dissolve the state assembly on July 30.

They are also seeking an order against the Election Commission (EC) chairman not to conduct the Sabah state election unless all movement control orders are uplifted or provisions were made to allow for the Sabah state elections under the RMCO.

In their court papers, the three also sought a declaration that holding the Sabah state election during the term of the RMCO would be unlawful, null and void.

Jude said they had named Juhar as first respondent and the EC chairman as second respondent in the suit filed via e-filing with the Kota Kinabalu High Court on Sunday.

The High Court electronic system set Sept 14 for the court to hear their bid, Jude said. They also hoped that the court considers an Erinford injunction granted against both Tun Juhar and EC chairman until the conclusion of the appeal of Tan Sri Musa Aman in the Federal Court in respect of his claim to be the rightful Chief Minister of Sabah. In their court papers, they said the MCO from March 18, 2020, was tentatively scheduled to expire on Aug 31, 2020. They argued that Sabah was currently under the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and thanks to efforts by frontliners, the situation had been brought to a level of control, but the danger remained.

“Therefore, this is not the time or place to have the state election because it will bring people together, creating crowded spaces and confined areas and remove physical distancing on a large scale for the population of Sabah,” they said in their court filing.

This would create the possibility of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah getting out of control with increased infections and deaths, they said in the papers, which also claimed that to hold an election would be highly prejudicial to the people of Sabah and endanger their health.

In the court documents, they said the MCO would not allow for elections to be held or any activity concerning elections and if held, it should be after Aug 31. They also said that the EC could not hold the elections and the electoral rolls must first be cleaned up before the state election.

“Elections must be held fairly and people who go to vote must do so in conditions that are safe and without any form of fear or insecurity,” they argued.

Following the dissolution of the assembly on July 30, it is mandatory for the EC to hold state elections within 60 days.