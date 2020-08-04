Teacher claims trial to molesting three pupils

KUCHING: A teacher was charged in the Sessions Court yesterday with physically sexual assaulting three of his pupils at a government school here earlier this year.

The 37-year-old man pleaded not guilty when all three charges, framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, were read out to him.

If convicted, the accused faces up to 20 years in jail and whipping.

He allegedly committed the offence on two male pupils and a female pupil, all aged 12, between 9am and 10am in a classroom of the school on Jan 14 this year.

The three pupils are classmates.

On the first charge, he is accused of touching the private part of one male pupil while on the second charge, he is accused of touching the private part of the second male pupil and also kissing him.

On the third charge, the teacher is accused of fondling the breasts of the female pupil.

Following an application by DPP Ruthra Raj, Judge Jason Juga allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM10,000 with two local sureties and set Sept 1 for case management.

The judge also warned the accused not to approach or contact his alleged victims, their family or prosecution witnesses, either personally or via an agent.

The accused was represented by lawyers Steven Beti and Gerald Donald.