Yong wants SEDC to provide update on maintenance progress of Kuching’s hydrogen buses

KUCHING (Aug 4): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong is once again calling on the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) to give an update on the progress of the maintenance works of three hydrogen buses and when they would resume service.

Quoting a statement made by SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain on June 29, Yong said the buses, which were down since January, will resume service after they have undergone the full scheduled maintenance works by their China-based manufacturer, Foshan Feichi Automobile Co.

More than a month has lapsed and yet there is still no sign that the hydrogen buses would resume service, she said.

“So far, SEDC has not disclosed the details of the maintenance works required in fixing the three problematic hydrogen buses. We do not know whether the technician from China has flew in to fix them.

“In terms of how long the issue can be fully resolved, the people are kept in total darkness despite million dollars having been spent on it,” she said in a statement today.

Yong opined that it was a total waste for the state government to continue spending “millions and millions of dollars” on the project, which she has deemed as unreliable, impractical and was not beneficial to the public.

Previously, Abdul Aziz in a statement said the hydrogen buses were still grounded until the technicians from the bus manufacturer were able to perform the scheduled maintenance works as the buses were still under warranty.

He added that the technicians scheduled to arrive in Kuching on March were still unable to enter Sarawak due to existing travel restrictions imposed since the start of the Movement Control Order.

Apart from providing the warranty support services, he said the bus manufacturer was also scheduled to complete the training schedule for local technicians in Kuching as part of their continuous obligations to SEDC and their technical support agreement.

“Unfortunately, those plans too have been put on hold due to travel restriction related to Covid-19. The reliability and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and as such the bus service would only resume operations when every vehicle is proven to be fully roadworthy,” he said.