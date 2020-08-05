5,355 individuals returned from abroad since July 24 – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5): A total of 5,355 individuals have returned to Malaysia between July 24 and Aug 4 and are currently placed at 21 hotels and five public training institutes in Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Sarawak, Selangor, Perak dan Johor for 14-day mandatory quarantine to curb Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Kluster Keselamatan) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of the total, 13 were taken to hospital for treatment.

“They returned from 28 countries namely the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France and Australia,” he said in a statement on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today.

He said the police had also mounted 1,969 inspections yesterday on those who were ordered to undergo 14-day home quarantine and taken actions against five individuals who were found to have failed to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

On the RMCO SOP Compliance Operations, he said the police conducted 64,656 inspections nationwide yesterday, during which 127 individuals were detained, eight were remanded, and 119 were compounded for defying the RMCO.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said the police also mounted 63 Ops Benteng roadblocks yesterday to curb the influx of illegal immigrants, during which one person was detained for an immigration offence.

Nine public sanitisation operations were conducted in six zones yesterday, including one yellow zone, in Kedah, Melaka, Pahang and Sabah.

According to the statement, the Construction Industry Development Board had also inspected 38 construction sites across the country yesterday, 34 of which were found to be in compliance with the SOP, one found to be non-compliant and were given a warning, while three others were closed.

The law enforcers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs had also monitored the supply of 12 consumer products at 727 business premises including retailers (533), wholesalers (165) and manufacturers (29) yesterday.

Overall, he said the supply of those items was adequate, widely available and capable of meeting the demands of domestic consumers. – Bernama