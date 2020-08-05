Authorities raid 3 premises in Batu Kawa, Matang for allegedly supplying counterfeit canned food

KUCHING (Aug 5): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak raided three premises in Batu Kawa and Matang here yesterday after they were suspected of supplying counterfeit canned food.

It said in a statement today that the raid was carried out at around 2pm following complaints by the trademark owners for the canned food under the brand ‘Gulong – Stewed Pork Sliced’ and ‘Gulong – Pork Mince with Bean Paste.’

“During the operation, the KPDNHEP team had seized 17 units of ‘Gulong – Stewed Pork Sliced’ and 44 units of ‘Gulong – Pork Mince with Bean Paste’ which are estimated to be worth RM517,” it said.

The ministry said the case is being investigated under Section 102 of the Trademark Act 2019.

“If convicted for corporation, the offender can be fined up to not more than RM15,000 for each item that uses the fake trademark and not more than RM30,000 for the second or subsequent offences.

“For individuals, the convicted can be fined not more than RM10,000 for each item for the first offence or imprisonment of not more than three years or both; or be fined more than RM20,000 for every item or imprisonment of not more than five years or both for the second or subsequent offences,” it explained.

KPDNHEP Sarawak said together with registered trademark owners or their representatives, they will continue to monitor, conduct inspections and take firm action from time to time to tackle the issue of counterfeit goods in the market.

Consumers who wish to file a complaint are welcome to call KPDNHEP’s hotline at 1-800-886-800; the ministry’s e-Complaints portal at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my; via WhatsApp at 019-2794317 or drop by the nearest KPNDNHEP office so that appropriate action can be taken.