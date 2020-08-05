‘B40 students can apply for quarantine charge exemption’

KUCHING: Students from B40 background can apply for exemption from paying the cost of quarantine upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said upon landing at KLIA, these students must inform the secretariat on duty and checks will be made with the Inland Revenue Board database, adding a similar exemption is also granted to persons with disabilities (OKU) card holders registered with the Welfare Department.

“Once confirmation is made, eligible students will be given the approval form. This must be presented to the hotel at the time of making room registration.

“As for students who have graduated, only those who are under sponsorships do not have to pay quarantine cost as it will be borne by their sponsors,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ismail Sabri pointed out that the quarantine cost is the same at all quarantine stations be it hotels or public training institutes (ILA).

“Individuals who refuse to pay the quarantine cost or sign the payment agreement will be sent to ILA, as ILAs are government-owned and placement of the individuals can be done without the initial deposit payment.

“At the ILA, individuals have to complete the payment of quarantine cost (RM150 per day) within 14 days and if they fail to do so, they will be issued a compound of RM1,000 and face court action.”

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also reminded that the police, together with Ministry of Health personnel, will conduct inspections on individuals undergoing home quarantine to ensure they comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP). He revealed that on Monday alone, police conducted 2,078 inspections nationwide on those undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine at home.

“Police took cumulative action against 80 individuals for failing to comply with the prescribed SOP for home quarantine,” he added.

He said on the same day, police also arrested 104 individuals nationwide for violating the SOP. Five of those arrested were remanded while the rest were issued with compound.

Among the offences included activities not abiding to the SOP (46), not adhering to social distancing (53), premises operating beyond permitted time (four), and not following quarantine order (one).