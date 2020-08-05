Bintulu MP urges DID to get ball rolling on Rejang, Igan river siltation study

SIBU: Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has urged the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Sibu to immediately estimate the costs for a study on the levels of siltation in the Rejang and Igan Rivers towards preventing floods here.

He said the estimate would enable the relevant authorities to develop a plan for the dredging works needed to prevent further flooding and solve the problem of stunted drainage of the two major rivers.

Tiong, who is also Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to People’s Republic of China, said this could end the long-standing woes of the riverside communities.

“Once these funds are secured, the relevant departments need to immediately commence the work of identifying the problematic sections of the rivers.

“The most crucial point is to ensure that the Rejang and Igan have the sufficient depths to accommodate the rainy seasons’ expected deluges,” he said in a press statement following a meeting with the department.

According to him, many of the low-lying areas in Sibu would be inundated once water was released from the Bakun and Baleh Dams.

Therefore, he said the authorities must ensure that the rivers would not only be able to bear the rainfall, but also cope with the release of water from the dams.

He said the only sure way to prevent another flooding is to start identifying the problem areas and commence dredging operations to ensure that the rivers have sufficient depth for flood mitigation.

He also said that many upstream activities have resulted in the buildup of siltation and rubbish, which caused the riverbeds to clog up, and stunt river flow.

“Therefore, wide ranging riverbed study must be conducted to identify the various factors that cause flooding and implement the solutions best suited to their respective areas,” he said.