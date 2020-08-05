Children should help parents complete e-Census form

KUALA LUMPUR: The tech-savvy generation should help their parents or other family members who struggle with using technology to fill in the Malaysia Population and Housing Census 2020 form online, aka e-Census.

Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) chief statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, said: “Otherwise, they’ll have to wait for the face-to-face interview phase in October.

“Actually, we want to prevent the elderly from catching Covid-19. So children play an important role here.”

The country’s sixth census since 1970 is being conducted in two phases – e-Census from July 7 – Sept 30 and face-to-face from Oct 7 – 24 – to collect data on 32.7 million people and nine million residences.

Mohd Uzir said there needs to be high census awareness among the public that the data will portray the demographic, social and economic structure in the next 10 years which will help to determine better public facilities for the people.

Therefore, he advices not to wait till the last minute to complete the e-Census, adding that so far 500,000 people have completed the form and that the minimum target is one million by this month.

“I think that there is a low number of forms being completed because people feel the deadline is still a long way away,” Mohd Uzir said.

He added that the DOSM is encouraging ministries, agencies and commercial premises to open kiosks where there will be people to help with e-Census pre-registration for a password and to fill in the questionnaire at mycensus.gov.my. — Bernama