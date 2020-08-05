Chong: Lower ceiling price of 3-ply face masks

KUCHING: DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has called on the government to lower the ceiling price of face masks in view of the mandatory face mask enforcement.

He said during his tenure as deputy minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, the ceiling price of three-ply face mask was 80 cents a piece.

“During the Movement Control Order (MCO), the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi increased the ceiling price of three-ply face masks to RM1.50. That was a mistake.

“Nanta recently announced in parliament that the ceiling price would be lowered to RM1.20 per piece with effect from Aug 15,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said this proposed ceiling price is still ‘way too high and not affordable to many’.

“It is 50 per cent higher than when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was the government.

“The high ceiling price will expose consumers to exploitation by the traders especially now that the government has made it mandatory to use face mask in public places,” he said.

The Stampin MP said a piece of three-play face mask priced at RM1.50 might not seem expensive to the new minister but it is a burden to many people.

He said that for a family of five comprising parents who are both working and three school-going children would need to spend RM7.50 per day on a RM1.50 face mask.

“Take 25 days in a month that they need to go out which adds up to RM187.50 per month of additional household expenses.

“It is surely a heavy burden to the poor families especially those who are living hand-to-mouth. If they failed to comply, they will be imposed with a RM1,000 compound each.”

Chong said since June this year, the global supply of face masks had been adjusted sufficiently to cater to the increase in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The cost of production for face masks has normalised to pre-Covid-19 time and the previous ceiling price of RM0.80 per three-play face mask gives traders very comfortable profit margins.

“With the government setting the ceiling price of face masks at RM1.20 per piece, it gives the impression that RM1.20 is a reasonable retail price notwithstanding the huge profit margin made. This is detrimental to the interest of consumers in general,” he said.

At a parliament sitting last month Nanta said the wholesale and retail ceiling price of face masks would be reduced to RM1.15 and RM1.20 respectively starting Aug 15, from the current RM1.45 and RM1.50.

He said the rationale behind the price reduction was in line with the government’s plan to make it compulsory to use face masks in crowded public areas.