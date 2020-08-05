Covid-19: Fifth consecutive day of zero new cases in Sarawak, 10 recoveries recorded

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded its fifth consecutive day of having zero positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 678.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), a total of 42 active cases are still being treated in isolation wards in hospitals across the state after 10 cases recovered from the virus and were discharged today.

The recovery and discharged cases are from the Sarawak General Hospital (9) and Bintulu Hospital (1).

At the same time, four persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were recorded, with only one still waiting for lab test results.

Meanwhile, 194 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded today, making it a total of 1,407 individuals being quarantined at 17 hotels across the state.

Sarawak’s death toll remains unchanged at 19.

SDMC also highlighted the 10 clusters that are still active in the state, which are the Engineering Company Cluster with eight cases recorded, Mambong Cluster (7), Medical Centre Cluster (3), Jupiter Cluster (3), Stutong Market Cluster (7), Kuching Jetty Cluster (2), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne PUI Cluster (3), Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2) and Satok Market Cluster (4).

On standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance, the police have issued 13 compound notices to offenders today. Five were in Kota Samarahan, Miri (4), Padawan (2), Sarikei (1) and Betong (1).

At the same time one arrest has been made involving a foreign worker of a sundry shop in Kota Samarahan for violating the state’s SOP.