SIBU (Aug 5): A two-storey hostel block of SK Sebauh in Bintulu was completely destroyed in a fire this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a distress call at about 7.07am this morning from a teacher of the school.

“We dispatched 10 fire fighters to the scene to fight the fire,” the statement added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.