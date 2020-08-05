GOF seizes RM1.3 mln worth of contraband beer, fags

MIRI: General Operations Force (GOF) personnel from the 12th Battalion seized cigarettes and alcoholic beverages worth more than RM1.3 million from a house at Taman Desa Senadin here on Monday (Aug 3).

Its commanding officer Supt Tan Hiap Seng in a statement yesterday said acting on information, personnel raided the house around 9am, and upon checking they found 1,824 boxes of canned beer, 202 boxes of bottled beer, and 90 boxes of other alcoholic beverages of various brands.

“They also found 6,439 cartons of cigarettes of various brands in the same house,” he said.

Tan added that no arrest was made during the raid as no one was present at the premises then.

He added that the contrabands were estimated to be worth RM1,343,352.80 including tax.

“The premises is used as storage for alcoholic beverages and cigarettes before being distributed to various shops in Senadin, Kuala Baram, Permyjaya and Lutong,” said Tan.

The seized contrabands will be handed over to police here for further investigation.