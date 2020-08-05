Kenyalang Gold Card does not entitle cardholders to cash claims, Fatimah explains

KUCHING: Having ownership of the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) is not for the purpose of claiming cash from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) or the vendors who are participating in the programme, said Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She informed that KGC entitles card holders to get rebates or discounts on services or goods provided or sold by the vendors involved.

According to the minister, there is a misunderstanding that resulted in some KGC holders having gone to JKM offices to claim RM3,000 in cash, which was supposed to be the death compassionate assistance under the programme, and also demanded cash from vendors.

“I want to explain that the RM3,000 from JKM is a death compassionate assistance that can only be claimed by the next-of-kin if the KGC card holder dies, not claimed by the cardholders themselves while they are still alive.

“I also want to tell you that KGC allows its holders to get rebates or discounts on services or goods sold or offered by vendors. They cannot demand cash from vendors,” she said at a press conference at her office today.

Fatimah said in Kuching alone there were about 46 KGC vendors consisting of convenience shops, pharmacies as well as the provision of daily services for the elderly and bedridden patients.

She added that the vendors are offering discounts and rebates for goods and services offered to KGC holders at a rate of five to 10 per cent.

On a related note, Fatimah said KGC applicants can find out the status of their application through iSarawakcare Facebook, visit KGC’s official portal at www.kenyalanggold.com or contact the Welfare Helpline at 082-514141.

She also advised KGC holders who found any misspellings of their names on the cards to immediately contact the nearest JKM office so that corrections could be made immediately.

Fatimah said since its launch earlier this year, the Ministry had received 162,298 applications as of Aug 4.

“Out of that number, a total of 96,712 cards have been printed and 19,528 were distributed,” she said.

Also present were Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development assistant minister Datuk Francis Harden and the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat.